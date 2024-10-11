Unveiling Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) will report quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 5.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $54.75 million, exhibiting an increase of 0.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Great Southern Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin' reaching 3.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency ratio' stands at 64.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 65.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Non Interest Income' will reach $7.18 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.85 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $47.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $46.74 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Great Southern Bancorp here>>>



Shares of Great Southern Bancorp have demonstrated returns of -1.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GSBC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.