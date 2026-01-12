Unveiling Goldman (GS) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Goldman Sachs (GS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $11.69 per share, indicating a decline of 2.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $14.54 billion, representing an increase of 4.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 6.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Goldman metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Consumer platforms' reaching $598.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Debt investments' at $170.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -35.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Equity investments' should arrive at $235.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -67.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Private banking and lending' of $808.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- FICC' will reach $2.89 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Transaction banking and other' to reach $74.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Other' should come in at $161.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -31.5%.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Equities' to come in at $3.67 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Book Value Per Share' stands at $356.27 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $336.77 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Total' will reach $3517.08 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3137.00 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Standardized Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio' will likely reach 14.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15.0%.

Analysts predict that the 'Leverage ratio' will reach 6.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Goldman have demonstrated returns of +5.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

