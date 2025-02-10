Unveiling Generac Holdings (GNRC) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Generac Holdings (GNRC) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.50 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 20.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.23 billion, increasing 15.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Generac Holdings metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Residential products' should come in at $770.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +32.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Other' of $123.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Commercial & industrial products' should arrive at $341.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- International' stands at $23.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.43 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Domestic' will reach $239.68 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $192.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Generac Holdings have experienced a change of -9.7% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GNRC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

