Unveiling Gen Digital (GEN) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Gen Digital (GEN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $961.01 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Gen Digital metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Cyber Safety Revenue- Partner revenues' stands at $100.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Cyber Safety Revenue- Direct customer revenues' reaching $851.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Direct average revenue per user (ARPU)' of $7.24. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.26 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Direct customer count' will reach 38.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 38.2 million.



Gen Digital shares have witnessed a change of +4.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GEN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

