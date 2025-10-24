Unveiling Garmin (GRMN) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Garmin (GRMN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.98 per share, indicating a decline of 0.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.79 billion, representing an increase of 12.8% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Garmin metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Marine' should arrive at $239.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Aviation' at $219.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Fitness' reaching $593.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +28% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Outdoor' will reach $565.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Auto OEM' of $171.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income (loss)- Outdoor' should come in at $202.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $208.87 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income (loss)- Fitness' to reach $165.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $147.77 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating income (loss)- Marine' to come in at $46.17 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $37.84 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross profit- Fitness' will reach $352.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $283.33 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross profit- Marine' stands at $132.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $122.43 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross profit- Aviation' will reach $164.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $154.14 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross profit- Outdoor' will likely reach $366.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $358.69 million.

Shares of Garmin have experienced a change of +5.7% in the past month compared to the +1.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GRMN is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

