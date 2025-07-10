Unveiling Fulton Financial (FULT) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Fulton Financial (FULT) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 8.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $323.4 million, declining 4.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Fulton Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Margin' to reach 3.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio' to come in at 61.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 62.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Interest Income' of $67.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $92.99 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should arrive at $255.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $246.28 million.

Shares of Fulton Financial have demonstrated returns of +10.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FULT is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

