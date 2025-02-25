Unveiling fuboTV (FUBO) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) will report quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 29.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $446.66 million, exhibiting an increase of 8.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific fuboTV metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Advertising' will reach $38.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Subscription' to come in at $406.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Paid Subscribers - North America' should come in at 2,041,000. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,618,000.



View all Key Company Metrics for fuboTV here>>>



Over the past month, shares of fuboTV have returned +8.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. Currently, FUBO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.