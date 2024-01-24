Unveiling Franklin Resources (BEN) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Franklin Resources (BEN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.91 billion, declining 2.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 5.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Franklin Resources metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Other' stands at $9.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Investment management fees' will reach $1.52 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Shareholder servicing fees' should arrive at $40.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Sales and distribution fees' to reach $305.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

Analysts expect 'Total Net Flows' to come in at -$1.71 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.6 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Assets Under Management - Fixed income' should come in at $513.69 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $494.8 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets Under Management - Multi-Asset' at $153.36 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $141.4 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets Under Management - Equity' will reach $462.69 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $419.1 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets Under Management - Total' will reach $1,456.53 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,387.7 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets Under Management - Alternative' reaching $259.81 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $257.4 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets Under Management - Cash Management' of $66.99 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $75 billion.



Over the past month, Franklin Resources shares have recorded returns of -9.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), BEN will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

