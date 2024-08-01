Unveiling Fox (FOXA) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Fox (FOXA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, indicating a decline of 5.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.1 billion, representing an increase of 2.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 8.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Fox metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Revenues- Cable Network Programming' reaching $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Revenues- Television' will reach $1.64 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Revenues- Other, Corporate and Eliminations' of $36.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Affiliate fee' should come in at $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Advertising' to come in at $311.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Component- Other' at $258.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Television - Advertising' will reach $677.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Television - Affiliate fee' should arrive at $808.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Television - Other' to reach $155.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of 0% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues by Component- Affiliate fee' stands at $1.85 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues by Component- Advertising' will reach $989.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Other' will likely reach $66.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.



Fox shares have witnessed a change of +9.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FOXA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

