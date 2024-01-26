Unveiling Fortive (FTV) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortive (FTV) will report quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.57 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Fortive metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Intelligent Operating Solutions' should arrive at $668.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Advanced Healthcare Solutions' to come in at $353.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Precision Technologies' will reach $546.46 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Intelligent Operating Solutions' will reach $221.31 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $198.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Advanced Healthcare Solutions' stands at $88.79 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $82.60 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Precision Technologies' at $151.11 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $145.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Fortive here>>>



Over the past month, Fortive shares have recorded returns of +1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FTV will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

