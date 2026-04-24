Unveiling Ford Motor (F) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ford Motor Company (F) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 42.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $39.56 billion, increasing 5.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 5.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ford Motor metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Ford Pro' should arrive at $15.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- External Revenues- Ford Model e' reaching $1.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +22.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Ford Credit' stands at $3.39 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- External Revenues- Ford Blue' at $20.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Wholesale Units - Ford Blue' should come in at 576.56 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 588.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Wholesale Units - Ford Pro' to come in at 337.85 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 352.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Wholesale Units - Ford Model e' will reach 39.79 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31.00 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Pro' of $1.15 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Credit' to reach $541.61 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $580.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Blue' will likely reach $556.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $96.00 million.

Shares of Ford Motor have experienced a change of +7.6% in the past month compared to the +8.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), F is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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