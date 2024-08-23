Unveiling Foot Locker (FL) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Foot Locker (FL) will report quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 325%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.89 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Foot Locker metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total sales- Direct-to-customers' reaching $296.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total sales- Stores' of $1.58 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Total owned stores (EOP)' will reach 2,484. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,599 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Foot Locker Canada' will reach 83. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 84 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Foot Locker Europe' to come in at 627. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 640.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Foot Locker U.S.' will likely reach 702. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 739 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Champs Sports' to reach 395. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 477 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Kids Foot Locker' at 390. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 390.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross square footage - Footaction' should come in at 5.96 Ksq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6 Ksq ft.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross square footage - Kids Foot Locker' will reach 1,295.00 Ksq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,259 Ksq ft in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross square footage - Champs Sports' should arrive at 2,373.00 Ksq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,761 Ksq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross square footage - Foot Locker U.S.' stands at 4,070.52 Ksq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,028 Ksq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Foot Locker shares have recorded returns of +26.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

