Unveiling Fiverr (FVRR) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Fiverr International (FVRR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 100% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $92.38 million, increasing 11.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Fiverr metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Take Rate' will likely reach 31.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 30.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Active buyers' should arrive at 4.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.28 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Spend per buyer' of $276.79. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $262.



View all Key Company Metrics for Fiverr here>>>



Fiverr shares have witnessed a change of +6.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FVRR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.