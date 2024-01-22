Unveiling First Merchants (FRME) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Merchants (FRME) will report quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 26.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $158.5 million, exhibiting a decline of 8.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific First Merchants metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 56.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 48.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Margin' will likely reach 3.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average earning assets' at $16.88 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.70 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Interest Income' of $28.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $24.15 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' to come in at $136.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $155.33 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fiduciary and wealth management fees' will reach $7.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Service charges on deposit accounts' should arrive at $8.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.10 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Card payment fees' should come in at $4.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.53 million.



Shares of First Merchants have demonstrated returns of -4.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FRME is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

First Merchants Corporation (FRME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

