Unveiling First Merchants (FRME) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Merchants (FRME) will report quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $166.8 million, exhibiting a decrease of 5.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some First Merchants metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 55.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 48.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin (FTE)' will reach 3.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.3% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Balance - Total Earning Assets' will reach $17.57 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.09 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total Non-Interest Income' to come in at $32.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $42.74 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net gains and fees on sales of loans' should come in at $4.93 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.68 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $135.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $134.37 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' to reach $142.06 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $140.16 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Fiduciary and wealth management fees' at $9.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.67 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Service charges on deposit accounts' of $8.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.12 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Card payment fees' will likely reach $5.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.96 million in the same quarter last year.

First Merchants shares have witnessed a change of -2.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FRME is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

First Merchants Corporation (FRME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.