Unveiling First Citizens (FCNCA) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) will report quarterly earnings of $41.51 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 9.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.22 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 9.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some First Citizens metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 58.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 59.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Book value per share' will reach $1661.88 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1547.81 .

Analysts forecast 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' to reach $210.22 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $200.50 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Nonaccrual loans at period end' at $1.31 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.24 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $1.41 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.31 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $1.71 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.80 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Noninterest Income' stands at $534.97 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $650.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Factoring commissions' will likely reach $18.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $19.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Cardholder services, net' of $41.81 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Deposit fees and service charges' to come in at $59.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $45.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Merchant services, net' should arrive at $13.07 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of First Citizens have demonstrated returns of -5.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FCNCA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

