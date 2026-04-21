Unveiling First Citizens (FCNCA) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) will report quarterly earnings of $39.08 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.17 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some First Citizens metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 63.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 65.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should come in at 3.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.3%.

Analysts expect 'Book value per share' to come in at $1745.51 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1596.30 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Nonaccrual loans at period end' will likely reach $1.30 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.21 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $1.35 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.31 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' reaching $210.41 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $206.03 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $1.64 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.66 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Noninterest Income' at $526.49 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $635.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Merchant services, net' of $12.94 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Factoring commissions' stands at $20.75 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Cardholder services, net' should arrive at $38.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $41.00 million.

Shares of First Citizens have demonstrated returns of +11% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FCNCA is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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