Unveiling Fair Isaac (FICO) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fair Isaac (FICO) will report quarterly earnings of $5.80 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 21.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $425.94 million, exhibiting an increase of 12% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Fair Isaac metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- On-premises and SaaS software' will likely reach $181.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Scores' of $222.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Professional Services' at $25.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.8% year over year.



Fair Isaac shares have witnessed a change of -11.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FICO is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

