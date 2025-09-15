Unveiling FactSet (FDS) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect FactSet Research (FDS) to post quarterly earnings of $4.15 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 11%. Revenues are expected to be $592.55 million, up 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific FactSet metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues from clients- US' will reach 383.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues from clients- International' will reach 208.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues from clients- EMEA' at $147.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues from clients- Asia Pacific' should arrive at $60.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

Analysts expect 'Total Annual Subscription Value' to come in at $2.40 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Users' to reach 225,183 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 216,381 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'ASV from buy-side clients' stands at 82.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 82.0%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'ASV - Domestic' should come in at $1.55 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.46 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'ASV from sell-side clients' will reach 17.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 18.0% in the same quarter last year.

