Unveiling FactSet (FDS) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, FactSet Research (FDS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.83 per share, reflecting an increase of 0.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $547.93 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some FactSet metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues from clients- US' of 353.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues from clients- International' will reach 193.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues from clients- EMEA' will reach $140.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues from clients- Asia Pacific' reaching $54.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Annual Subscription Value' should come in at $2.21 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.07 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Users' will reach 207,707. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 186,463 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Clients' stands at 8,139. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7,730.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'ASV - Domestic' should arrive at $1.41 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.32 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'ASV from buy-side clients' at 84.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 82.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'ASV from sell-side clients' to come in at 17.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17.2% in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for FactSet here>>>



Shares of FactSet have demonstrated returns of +3.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FDS is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.