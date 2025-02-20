Unveiling Extra Space Storage (EXR) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Extra Space Storage (EXR) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $831.54 million, increasing 4.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Extra Space Storage metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Property rental' to reach $702.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Management and franchise fees' of $30.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Tenant insurance' stands at $83.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $196.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $196.14 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Extra Space Storage here>>>



Shares of Extra Space Storage have experienced a change of +2.5% in the past month compared to the +2.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EXR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

