Unveiling Exelon (EXC) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Exelon (EXC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, reflecting an increase of 13% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.36 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Exelon metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenues- PECO' will reach $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating revenues- ComEd' will reach $2.19 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenues- BGE' to come in at $1.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- PHI' should come in at $1.66 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Natural gas revenues- BGE' to reach $358.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Electric revenues- DPL' reaching $438.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Electric revenues- ACE' stands at $401.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +12% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Electric revenues- PHI' will reach $1.65 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Natural gas revenues- PHI' at $63.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Natural gas revenues- PECO' should arrive at $227.21 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Electric revenues- BGE' will likely reach $911.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Electric revenues- PECO' of $922.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Exelon here>>>



Shares of Exelon have demonstrated returns of +3.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EXC is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.