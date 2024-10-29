Unveiling Everest Group (EG) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Everest Group (EG) will report quarterly earnings of $11.91 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 15.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.48 billion, exhibiting an increase of 11.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Everest Group metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net premiums earned' will reach $3.98 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net investment income' reaching $478.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Reinsurance- Premiums earned' will reach $3.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Insurance- Premiums earned' to come in at $970.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Loss ratio - Consolidated' to reach 69.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 63.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Combined ratio - Consolidated' will likely reach 96.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 91.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Reinsurance - Combined ratio' will reach 98.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 91% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Insurance - Total loss ratio' should arrive at 67.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 64.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Insurance - Combined ratio' should come in at 95.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 92.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Insurance - Other underwriting expense ratio' of 16.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16.7% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Commission and Brokerage Ratio' at 21.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Other Underwriting Expense Ratio' stands at 5.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Everest Group here>>>



Shares of Everest Group have demonstrated returns of -2.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

