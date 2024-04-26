Unveiling Estee Lauder (EL) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Estee Lauder (EL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.93 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Estee Lauder metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Skin Care' will reach $2.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Makeup' at $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Fragrance' of $608.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Hair Care' will likely reach $153.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Other' should come in at $21.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +94.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- The Americas' to reach $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Europe the Middle East & Africa' stands at $1.57 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Asia/Pacific' should arrive at $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income (Loss)- Fragrance' will reach $68.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $89 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income (Loss)- Other' to come in at -$129.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $9 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income (Loss)- Skin Care' will reach $320.34 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $256 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income- Asia/Pacific' reaching $176.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $232 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Estee Lauder have experienced a change of -5.9% in the past month compared to the -3.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

