Unveiling Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Equity Bancshares (EQBK) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 10.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $71.75 million, increasing 23.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Equity Bancshares metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 4.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency ratio' at 59.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $9.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.82 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $62.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $49.47 million.

Shares of Equity Bancshares have demonstrated returns of -1.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change.

