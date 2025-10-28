Unveiling Equinor (EQNR) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Equinor (EQNR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 27.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $24.31 billion, declining 4.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Equinor metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- E&P Norway' at $8.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- E&P USA' to reach $1.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Marketing, Midstream & Processing (MMP)' stands at $22.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of -12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- E&P International' should arrive at $1.30 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted operating earnings- E&P Norway' should come in at $5.67 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.88 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted operating earnings- E&P International' will reach $410.92 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $407.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted operating earnings- Marketing, Midstream & Processing (MMP)' of $411.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $545.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Equinor have returned -1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Currently, EQNR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

