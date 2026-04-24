Unveiling Equinix (EQIX) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Equinix (EQIX) to post quarterly earnings of $10.89 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.6%. Revenues are expected to be $2.51 billion, up 12.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Equinix metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Non-recurring revenues' will reach $152.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Recurring revenues' should arrive at $2.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Recurring revenues- Managed infrastructure' reaching $120.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Recurring revenues- Colocation' will likely reach $1.74 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' stands at $841.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' to come in at $1.14 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific' will reach $527.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- Americas- Non-recurring' to reach $94.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +35% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Quarter End Utilization - Worldwide' should come in at 77.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 78.0% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Cabinet Equivalent Capacity - EMEA' will reach 141,275 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 138,300 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Cabinet Equivalent Capacity - APAC' at 95,650 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 89,400 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Quarter End Utilization - EMEA' of 76.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 76.0%.

Over the past month, shares of Equinix have returned +15.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% change. Currently, EQIX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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