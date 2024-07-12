Unveiling Equifax (EFX) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Equifax (EFX) will report quarterly earnings of $1.73 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.42 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Equifax metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions' will reach $482.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Workforce Solutions' of $601.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Total International' will reach $335.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Mortgage Solutions' to reach $33.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Financial Marketing Services' should arrive at $57.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Workforce Solutions- Verification Services' will reach $495.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Online Information Solutions' reaching $392.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Workforce Solutions- Employer Services' will likely reach $105.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenue- Asia Pacific' at $84.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenue- Latin America' should come in at $94.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +66.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenue- Europe' stands at $87.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenue- Canada' to come in at $69.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Equifax shares have witnessed a change of +3.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EFX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

