Unveiling Envestnet (ENV) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Envestnet (ENV) will report quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 17.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $324.85 million, exhibiting an increase of 8.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Envestnet metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Recurring revenue- Subscription-based' reaching $118.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Professional services and other revenue' will likely reach $3.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Recurring revenue- Asset-based' stands at $202.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total recurring revenue' should arrive at $321.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Flows - AUM' will reach $7.91 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.98 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Net Flows - AUA' to come in at $5.46 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Platform Assets - Total AUM/A' will reach $891.59 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $743.09 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Flows - AUM/A' of $13.42 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $19.98 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Envestnet have experienced a change of +8% in the past month compared to the -1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ENV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

