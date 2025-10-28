Unveiling Enterprise Products (EPD) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $12.59 billion, declining 8.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Enterprise Products metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL fractionation volumes per day' should arrive at 1,719.13 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,611.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

The average prediction of analysts places 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - Fee-based natural gas processing per day' at 7,711.24 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6,804.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

The consensus estimate for 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL pipeline transportation volumes per day' stands at 4,562.86 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,223.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Natural Gas Pipelines & Services net - Natural gas transportation volumes per day' of 20723 billion british thermal units per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19090 billion british thermal units per day.

Analysts expect 'Petrochemical Services net - Butane isomerization volumes per day' to come in at 120.61 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 116.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Petrochemical Services net - Propylene fractionation volumes per day' will likely reach 113.58 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 113.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Petrochemical Services net - Octane enhancement and related plant sales volumes per day' will reach 38.03 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 37.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - Equity NGL production per day' reaching 218.70 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 204.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross operating margin- NGL Pipelines & Services' to reach $1.37 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.34 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross operating margin- Crude Oil Pipelines & Services' will reach $377.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $401.00 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross operating margin- Natural Gas Pipelines & Services' will reach $402.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $349.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross operating margin- Petrochemical & Refined Products Services' should come in at $343.04 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $363.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Enterprise Products have returned -0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Currently, EPD carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

