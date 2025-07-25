Unveiling Entergy (ETR) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Entergy (ETR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share, indicating a decline of 11.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.13 billion, representing an increase of 6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Entergy metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenue- Electric' should come in at $3.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenue- Natural Gas' at $34.61 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenue- Other' to reach $11.52 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Entergy have demonstrated returns of +7.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ETR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

