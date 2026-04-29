Unveiling Entegris (ENTG) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Entegris (ENTG) to post quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.9%. Revenues are expected to be $807.25 million, up 4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Entegris metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Materials Solutions (MS)' will likely reach $359.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Advanced Purity Solutions (APS)' of $450.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted segment profit- Materials Solutions (MS)' stands at $81.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $75.10 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted segment profit- Advanced Purity Solutions (APS)' to reach $115.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $110.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Entegris have demonstrated returns of +23.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ENTG is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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