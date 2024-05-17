Unveiling EnerSys (ENS) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that EnerSys (ENS) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $899.77 million, declining 9.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain EnerSys metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Specialty' reaching $144.55 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Motive Power' of $366.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Energy Systems' stands at $377.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating Earnings- Energy Systems' to come in at $14.58 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Earnings- Motive Power' at $53.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $48.40 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Earnings- Specialty' will reach $8.49 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.70 million.



