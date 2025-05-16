Unveiling EnerSys (ENS) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that EnerSys (ENS) will report quarterly earnings of $2.78 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 33.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $975.37 million, exhibiting an increase of 7.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some EnerSys metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Specialty' will reach $164.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Motive Power' of $396.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Energy Systems' to reach $415.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Earnings- Motive Power' stands at $61.79 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $53.90 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Earnings- Specialty' at $12.40 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.70 million.



Over the past month, shares of EnerSys have returned +20.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.8% change. Currently, ENS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

