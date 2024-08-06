Unveiling EnerSys (ENS) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that EnerSys (ENS) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.97 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $877.57 million, declining 3.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some EnerSys metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Specialty' reaching $135.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Motive Power' should arrive at $366.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Energy Systems' to reach $372.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating Earnings- Energy Systems' to come in at $21.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $29.65 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Earnings- Motive Power' stands at $53.06 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $50.37 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Earnings- Specialty' of $8.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.82 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



EnerSys shares have witnessed a change of -3.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ENS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

