Unveiling Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Energy Transfer LP (ET) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, reflecting an increase of 21.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $31.09 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 61.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Energy Transfer LP metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Midstream - Gathered volumes' should arrive at 22052 billion british thermal units per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21329 billion british thermal units per day.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Midstream - NGLs produced' should come in at 1,184.63 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,181.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts predict that the 'Midstream - Equity NGLs' will reach 64.78 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 64.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts expect 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL transportation volumes' to come in at 2,472.83 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,331.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - Refined products transportation volumes' will likely reach 592.25 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 599.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL and refined products terminal volumes' at 1,782.19 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,553.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

The consensus estimate for 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL fractionation volumes' stands at 1,241.74 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,150.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Investment in USAC' will reach $192.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $149.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Intrastate transportation and storage' will reach $372.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $284.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Interstate transportation and storage' to reach $474.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $470.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Investment in Sunoco LP' reaching $844.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $454.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- NGL and refined products transportation and services' of $1.13 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.03 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Energy Transfer LP have returned +5.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Currently, ET carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.