Unveiling Elastic (ESTC) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Elastic (ESTC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 13.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $329.17 million, exhibiting an increase of 17.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Elastic metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Services' at $23.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscription' reaching $308.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription- Elastic Cloud' will reach $145.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Subscription- Other subscription' will reach $159.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Elastic have experienced a change of +1.2% in the past month compared to the +4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ESTC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

