Unveiling Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Edwards Lifesciences (EW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, indicating an increase of 3.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.58 billion, representing an increase of 8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Edwards Lifesciences metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies' stands at $66.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +60.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Critical Care' to come in at $232.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Surgical Structural Heart' will likely reach $256.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement' will reach $1.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Outside of the United States' reaching $668.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- United States' will reach $912.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Japan' at $121.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Europe' will reach $371.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Rest of World' should arrive at $176.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.



Edwards Lifesciences shares have witnessed a change of -8.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EW is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

