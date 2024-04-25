Unveiling Ecolab (ECL) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Ecolab (ECL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share, indicating an increase of 51.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.75 billion, representing an increase of 5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ecolab metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Global Healthcare and Life Sciences (Fixed currency)' to come in at $379.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Other (Fixed currency)' will likely reach $347.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Corporate (Fixed currency)' stands at $15.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -33.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Global Industrial (Fixed currency)' will reach $1.76 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Global Institutional & Specialty (Fixed currency)' to reach $1.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- Global Healthcare and Life Sciences (Fixed currency)' reaching $43.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $35 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Other (Fixed currency)' should arrive at $60.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $50.10 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Global Institutional & Specialty (Fixed currency)' will reach $211.53 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $125.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Global Industrial (Fixed currency)' should come in at $287.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $215.60 million in the same quarter last year.



Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

