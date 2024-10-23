Unveiling Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $215.92 million, exhibiting an increase of 38.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Eastern Bankshares metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency ratio (Gaap)' should come in at 57.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 65.1%.

Analysts expect 'Total interest-earning assets-Average' to come in at $24.13 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.24 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $181.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $137.21 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $34.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.16 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Debit card processing fees' at $3.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.39 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Trust and investment advisory fees' reaching $14.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.24 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will likely reach $8.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.40 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Other' will reach $6.22 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.77 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should arrive at $187.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $141.58 million.



Over the past month, Eastern Bankshares shares have recorded returns of +2.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), EBC will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

