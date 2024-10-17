Unveiling East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that East West Bancorp (EWBC) will report quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $641.8 million, exhibiting a decline of 0.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain East West Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest margin' will reach 3.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' to come in at $69.35 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $65.05 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted efficiency ratio' should come in at 34.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 31.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tier 1 capital ratio' will likely reach 14.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total capital ratio' at 15.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency ratio' should arrive at 37.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 38.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Leverage ratio' of 10.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.2% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total nonaccrual loans' stands at $170.17 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $103.70 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total nonperforming assets' reaching $192.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $103.70 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $561.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $570.81 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $80.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $76.75 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Deposit account fees' will reach $25.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22.62 million.



Shares of East West Bancorp have demonstrated returns of +12.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EWBC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

