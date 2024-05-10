Unveiling Dynatrace (DT) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynatrace (DT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 12.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $375.2 million, exhibiting an increase of 19.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Dynatrace metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Services' of $19.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Subscriptions' stands at $356.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross profit- Subscriptions' will reach $312.98 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $254.26 million.



