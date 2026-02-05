Unveiling DuPont de Nemours (DD) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, DuPont de Nemours (DD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, reflecting a decline of 62% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.68 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 45.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some DuPont de Nemours metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- IndustrialsCo' will reach $1.68 billion. The estimate points to a change of +23.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- ElectronicsCo' to come in at $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -22.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating EBITDA- ElectronicsCo' will reach $396.55 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $457.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating EBITDA- IndustrialsCo' will likely reach $458.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $357.00 million.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours have demonstrated returns of +10.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DD is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

