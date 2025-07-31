Unveiling Duke Energy (DUK) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Duke Energy (DUK) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 0.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.34 billion, increasing 2.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Duke Energy metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Regulated natural gas' of $685.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +97.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Regulated electric' should arrive at $6.86 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Nonregulated electric and other' will reach $80.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Electric Utilities and Infrastructure' reaching $7.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Gas Utilities and Infrastructure' will reach $407.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, Duke Energy shares have recorded returns of +2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DUK will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

