Unveiling DTE Energy (DTE) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that DTE Energy (DTE) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.10 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 5.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.02 billion, increasing 3.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some DTE Energy metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Gas Operating Revenue' will likely reach $287.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Non-Utility Operations- Energy Trading' should come in at $870.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Non-Utility Operations- DTE Vantage' should arrive at $188.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Utility Operations- Gas' stands at $304.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +32.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total Electric Operating Revenues' to reach $1.74 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Utility Operations- Electric' reaching $1.69 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Non-utility operations' to come in at $1.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Utility operations' will reach $2.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'DTE Electric Deliveries - Retail and wholesale' will reach 11,574 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11,449 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'DTE Electric Sales - Interconnection sales' at 3182 megawatt hours. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2734 megawatt hours in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total DTE Electric Sales' will reach 14763 megawatt hours. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14183 megawatt hours.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Income Attributable to Company- Operating Earnings- DTE Electric' of $447.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $437.00 million.

DTE Energy shares have witnessed a change of -1.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DTE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

