Unveiling DoubleVerify (DV) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 30%. Revenues are expected to be $171.85 million, up 28.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 8.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific DoubleVerify metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by customer type- Measurement' will likely reach $60.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +31.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by customer type- Supply-side customer' will reach $11.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by customer type- Activation' will reach $99.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +31.2% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for DoubleVerify here>>>



DoubleVerify shares have witnessed a change of +3.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DV is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.