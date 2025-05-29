Unveiling Donaldson (DCI) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Donaldson (DCI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $940.49 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Donaldson metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Industrial Solutions segment' at $284.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Mobile Solutions' will likely reach $577.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Life Sciences segment' to come in at $75.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Industrial Solutions- Industrial Filtration Solutions' will reach $239.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Industrial Solutions- Aerospace and Defense' should come in at $42.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- Off-Road' stands at $97.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- On-Road' should arrive at $32.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- Aftermarket' of $446.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Mobile Solutions' reaching $106.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $107.90 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Industrial Solutions' will reach $52.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $50.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Donaldson have experienced a change of +5.4% in the past month compared to the +6.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DCI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

