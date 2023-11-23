Unveiling Donaldson (DCI) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Donaldson (DCI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share, indicating a decline of 4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $855.32 million, representing an increase of 1% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Donaldson metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Industrial products' reaching $246.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Mobile Solutions' of $541.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Industrial Filtration Solutions' stands at $209.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Aerospace and Defense' should arrive at $33.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Mobile Solutions- Off-Road' will likely reach $106.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Mobile Solutions- On-Road' will reach $36.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Mobile Solutions- Aftermarket' to reach $402.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Mobile Solutions segment' will reach $84.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $90.90 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Industrial Products' will reach $45.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $37.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Donaldson here>>>



Over the past month, Donaldson shares have recorded returns of +3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DCI will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.