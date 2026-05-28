Unveiling Dollar General (DG) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dollar General (DG) will report quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $10.83 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Dollar General metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by Category- Consumables' of $9.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales by Category- Seasonal' stands at $1.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by Category- Home products' at $525.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Category- Apparel' should come in at $277.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Ending store count' reaching 20,995 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 20,582 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total selling square footage' will reach 159 millions of square feet. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 157 millions of square feet.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Store closings' will reach 23 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 168 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'New store openings' will likely reach 122 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 156 .

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales per square foot' will reach $67.84 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $66.48 .

Dollar General shares have witnessed a change of -8.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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