Unveiling Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Dolby Laboratories (DLB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 19.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $310.98 million, declining 7.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dolby Laboratories metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Products and services' will reach $26.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Licensing' stands at $284.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Margin- Licensing' of $270.58 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $294.65 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross margin- Products and services' should come in at $4.66 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.82 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Dolby Laboratories shares have witnessed a change of -2.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DLB is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

